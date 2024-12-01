14,200 Shares in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Acquired by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF accounts for 0.7% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDL opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $91.70.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

