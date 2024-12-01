Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $174.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.52. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $12,916,466.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 346,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,398,119.22. This represents a 18.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 20,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total value of $3,595,283.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,582,896.10. This trade represents a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 204,661 shares of company stock worth $32,004,752. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Argus started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.