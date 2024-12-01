Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:SNOW opened at $174.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.52. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Argus started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.09.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.