888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 670,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.2 days.

888 Stock Performance

888 stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,361. 888 has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Get 888 alerts:

About 888

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.