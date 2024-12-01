Short Interest in Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Drops By 33.3%

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hill & Smith Price Performance

Shares of HSHPF stock remained flat at $25.82 during trading hours on Friday. Hill & Smith has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.