Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Renault Stock Performance
RNLSY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 29,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. Renault has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $11.72.
Renault Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Renault
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.