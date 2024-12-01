Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Update

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Renault Stock Performance

RNLSY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 29,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. Renault has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $11.72.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.