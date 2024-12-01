NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,544 ($19.67) and last traded at GBX 1,544 ($19.67). 67,291 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 63,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,548 ($19.72).

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £713.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,288.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,560.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,596.42.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

