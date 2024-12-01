Short Interest in Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Declines By 21.3%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days.
Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $20.28.
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Leaf Foods
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.