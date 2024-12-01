Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Short Interest Update

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.0 days.
Rockwool A/S Price Performance
Shares of Rockwool A/S stock remained flat at $441.39 during trading hours on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.78.
Rockwool A/S Company Profile
