Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Clicks Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLCGY remained flat at $44.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720. Clicks Group has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

