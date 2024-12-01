Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Update

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,156,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the October 31st total of 1,653,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Skylark Stock Performance

SKLYF stock remained flat at $14.25 during midday trading on Friday. Skylark has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

Skylark Company Profile

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services and related businesses; sale of food products; franchise operation of yakiniku buffet restaurants and family restaurants; café, office catering, food court business, etc.; and development of restaurants, etc.

