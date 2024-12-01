Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.1% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,999,000 after acquiring an additional 175,692 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2,349.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 217,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,501,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.63.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.86.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

