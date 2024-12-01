Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is Morton Community Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Morton Community Bank trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Morton Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Morton Community Bank owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

