Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Increases By 22.5%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,066,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 10,665,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Minsheng Banking Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGMBF remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

Get China Minsheng Banking alerts:

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CGMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.