Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Update

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Excellon Resources Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of Excellon Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,322. The company has a market cap of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.17. Excellon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19.
About Excellon Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Excellon Resources
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.