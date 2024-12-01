Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 22,003 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 788.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after acquiring an additional 58,935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,942,000 after buying an additional 1,796,635 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after buying an additional 1,593,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
NVO stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $148.15.
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
