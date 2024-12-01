iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

