Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 2.5% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $27,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

