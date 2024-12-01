Lavaca Capital LLC Buys New Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Lavaca Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of SandRidge Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

SD stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.10. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

