Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Shares Up 10% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.64 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 161.64 ($2.06). 101,398,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,224% from the average session volume of 2,345,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.90 ($1.87).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ONT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.59) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.00).
Read Our Latest Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %
Insider Activity
In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,993,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £2,830,870.82 ($3,605,745.54). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 306 shares of company stock worth $44,850. Insiders own 32.62% of the company’s stock.
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.