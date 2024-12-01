Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth $5,518,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,202,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Repligen by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Repligen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen
In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Repligen Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $150.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.65. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.96. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
