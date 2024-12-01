Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vericel by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 48.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $724,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,142,373.06. The trade was a 7.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,700. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,666 shares of company stock worth $1,350,764 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Vericel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VCEL opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 969.00 and a beta of 1.66. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

