Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Down 24.3% in November

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.09% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

