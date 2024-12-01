Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Expands By 16.0%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

GBAB stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.90. 189,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,545. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1,658.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

