Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Increases By 56.1%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,145,500 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the October 31st total of 4,576,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 392.6 days.
Haidilao International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HDALF remained flat at $1.98 during trading on Friday. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.
About Haidilao International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Haidilao International
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.