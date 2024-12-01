Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Increases By 56.1%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,145,500 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the October 31st total of 4,576,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 392.6 days.

Haidilao International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDALF remained flat at $1.98 during trading on Friday. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

