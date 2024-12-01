Short Interest in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Drops By 21.0%

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Northern Technologies International Stock Performance
NTIC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,329. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.60.
Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
