TD Cowen Lowers Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $260.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $218.05 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $179.63 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. This represents a 16.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $24,883,200 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $952,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.