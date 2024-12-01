Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.58.

Shares of ULTA opened at $386.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.37. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,884 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after buying an additional 335,914 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,069,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after buying an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

