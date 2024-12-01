Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Telsey Advisory Group Analyst Says

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VSCO opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $40,861,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91,712 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.