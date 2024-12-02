10,585 Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Bought by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 2,409.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 304,468 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,753,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,592,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,012,000 after buying an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 461,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after buying an additional 84,861 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,883.58. This represents a 25.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Shares of FOR opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.76 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.