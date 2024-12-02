Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,122.75. The trade was a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KHC stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

