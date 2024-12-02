Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.14% of Valmont Industries worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $347.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $354.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.69.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,520. This trade represents a 29.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $5,380,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,968,950.40. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,977 shares of company stock worth $6,971,695 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

