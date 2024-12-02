American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

American Realty Investors stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative net margin of 33.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 257.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

