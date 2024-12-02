Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Hurco Companies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.20.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Hurco Companies accounts for about 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.30% of Hurco Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
