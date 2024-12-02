Azora Capital LP Raises Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,609,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142,151 shares during the period. WisdomTree accounts for approximately 5.7% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 7.26% of WisdomTree worth $105,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 21.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,332,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 410,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,644 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in WisdomTree by 180.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 74,173 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 586.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 250,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 213,571 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 34.0% during the third quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC now owns 499,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 126,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WT shares. Northcoast Research cut WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 948,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,051.98. The trade was a 9.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 67,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $735,699.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,240,707 shares in the company, valued at $100,169,263.88. This trade represents a 0.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.16. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.45.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.