Baker BROS. Advisors LP Has $121.06 Million Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,045,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Replimune Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned approximately 16.14% of Replimune Group worth $121,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $78,111.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,560.30. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.19. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.