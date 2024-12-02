Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $42.34 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.8% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $42,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Booking by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $46,667,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 14 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,650.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,820.50.

Booking Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,201.98 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,079.50 and a 12 month high of $5,237.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,599.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4,093.76. The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.