Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires Shares of 20,140 Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KODK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 77.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 715,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 313,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 218,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 81,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Shares of KODK stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $582.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 3.64.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Eastman Kodak Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

