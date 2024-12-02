Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Drops By 6.7%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,049.0 days.

Gerresheimer Trading Down 13.2 %

GRRMF traded down $11.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.35. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $117.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

