Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,260,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 16,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE D traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $57.34. 4,538,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,714. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.