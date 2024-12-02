iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.80, with a volume of 651548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.1% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,285,000 after purchasing an additional 965,407 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.