Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.26-2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.80-10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.27 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of HON traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.