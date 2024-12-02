FSA Wealth Management LLC Takes $66,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $121.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

