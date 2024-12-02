Erste Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 218,993 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 218,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,800,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.0% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Newmont by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Newmont Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.