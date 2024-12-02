Erste Asset Management GmbH Makes New $10.24 Million Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,559 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in ANSYS by 34.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,345,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 77,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in ANSYS by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $351.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.90. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.81 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

