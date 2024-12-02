GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Update

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 204,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

GoHealth Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GOCO stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $12.46. 29,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,228. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $285.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GoHealth by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GoHealth by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 5.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in GoHealth by 83.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.