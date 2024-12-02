iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.88 and last traded at $54.85, with a volume of 3250477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

