Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 137,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $123.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

