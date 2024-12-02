Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Masco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Masco by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 3.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 50.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $80.56 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $59.72 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.96.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

