Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,321 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 275,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 32,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $77.58 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $82.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

