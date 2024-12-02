Head to Head Comparison: Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST)

Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST – Get Free Report) and Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
51.0% of Hello Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Adstar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of Hello Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adstar and Hello Group, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adstar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Hello Group
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2.00
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Adstar and Hello Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adstar
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Hello Group
|$1.69 billion
|0.58
|$275.72 million
|$1.00
|6.76
Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than Adstar.
Profitability
This table compares Adstar and Hello Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adstar
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Hello Group
|12.40%
|12.09%
|8.27%
Summary
Hello Group beats Adstar on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Adstar
AdStar, Inc. engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA.
About Hello Group
Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
